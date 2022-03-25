Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 58,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.60 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile (TSE:GRC)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

