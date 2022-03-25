Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will post $235.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.24 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $227.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE GMED opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

