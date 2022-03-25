Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,118,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,989,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.