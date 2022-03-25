Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 4.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 158,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,269,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $951.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.22.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gevo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,063,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 694.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 827,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

