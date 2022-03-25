Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) to post sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.37 million, with estimates ranging from $6.74 million to $24.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEVO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

GEVO stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.22. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

