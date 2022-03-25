George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50.

On Monday, January 24th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 749.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

