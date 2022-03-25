General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-$3.866 EPS.

GIS stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,593,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,107,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

