General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in General Mills by 35.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 5.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in General Mills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

