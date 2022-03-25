GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.67.
