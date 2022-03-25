Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,758,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after buying an additional 779,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,476,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,650,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 540,117 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,434. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.