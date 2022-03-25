Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 31,757,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,630,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

