GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. GAN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 928,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $212.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GAN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GAN by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,615 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in GAN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 338,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GAN by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAN by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

