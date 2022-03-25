GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CAO Sells $92,875.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GME opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.