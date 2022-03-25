G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.71.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.