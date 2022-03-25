FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TREX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Trex stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. Trex has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $193,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

