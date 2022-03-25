FY2022 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Boosted by Truist Financial

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

