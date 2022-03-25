FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NABZY stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

