FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) Issued By Cormark

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

