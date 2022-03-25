FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Arkema S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arkema in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2024 earnings at $12.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $124.70 on Friday. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $100.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

