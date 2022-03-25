FUNToken (FUN) Market Cap Hits $122.61 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. FUNToken has a market cap of $122.61 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00036609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00115311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.