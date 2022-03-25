Fulcrum Equity Management Has $304,000 Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.10% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.