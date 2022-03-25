FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $286.75. 13,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.40 and its 200 day moving average is $300.07. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

