FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,034 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after acquiring an additional 470,733 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 106,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

