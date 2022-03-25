FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 220 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PEP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.68. 64,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.34 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

