FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

