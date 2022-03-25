FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after purchasing an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 196,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

