FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $794,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,841. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

