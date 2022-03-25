FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.9% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $54.43. 336,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,834,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

