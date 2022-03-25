FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 960 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.14. 776,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,575,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

