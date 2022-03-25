fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital reduced their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

