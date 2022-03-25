Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.11

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 829876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

