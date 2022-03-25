FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 614,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About FreightCar America (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.