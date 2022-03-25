Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

