Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 1,160.0% in March

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 1,160.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FMANF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 79,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

