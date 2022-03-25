Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 2,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

