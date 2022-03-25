Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,364 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

