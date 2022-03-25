Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 57,181 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,181 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,663,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 753,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 107,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.72. 1,695,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.