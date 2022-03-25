Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 81,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 55,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVT. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

