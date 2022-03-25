Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.37). Fisker posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

In related news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 307.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 72,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth about $767,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fisker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSR opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.