FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 97,783 shares.The stock last traded at $144.41 and had previously closed at $143.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after acquiring an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $77,626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in FirstService by 486.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

