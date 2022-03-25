First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.64.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

