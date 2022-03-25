First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.64.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.