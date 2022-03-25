First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lowered to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.09.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $33.46 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

