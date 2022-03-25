First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells C$1,845,805.26 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,122,729.85.

On Monday, March 21st, G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00.

FM stock opened at C$41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$42.85. The stock has a market cap of C$28.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.51.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

