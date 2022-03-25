First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

AG opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -695.65 and a beta of 0.89.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -149.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

