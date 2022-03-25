First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

FCCO opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $161.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.