First Command Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57. Solid Power Inc has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.