First Command Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 26,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $83.38 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

