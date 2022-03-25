First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

NYSE V opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day moving average of $216.42. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

