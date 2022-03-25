First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,091 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.50 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

